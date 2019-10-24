Michael J. Pachetti of Lockport accepted a plea offer to a misdemeanor charge for cashing over $15,000 in bad checks.
Pachetti, 40, of Strauss Road, had multiple accounts at Northwest and Evans banks, and wrote a series of checks from one account to the other in March and May, according to Assistant District Attorney John Philips. Pachetti cashed the checks before they bounced, withdrawing $10,516 from Northwest Bank and $4,487 from Evans Bank.
Pachetti pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, July 11, but was allowed to withdraw that plea Thursday and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor petit larceny instead. Philips said they allowed the new plea because Philips had paid full restitution to Northwest and Evans banks.
Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon could send Pachetti to local jail for up to one year when he is sentenced Nov. 27.
— By Tim Fenster
