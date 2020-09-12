The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man killed in Thursday’s crash in Wheatfield as a Town of Lockport man.
He was killed when the van he was driving went off a section of Lockport Road and crashed into a tree around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Reports from the scene indicated that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in a yard. Mercy Flight responded to the scene, but officials pronounced the driver dead at the scene a short time later.
The victim was identified as David Pettigrew of the Town of Lockport. An age was not provided.
The accident is still being investigated.
