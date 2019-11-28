Town of Niagara police are investigating a shooting incident early Thursday morning that sent a man to Erie County Medical Center with gunshot wounds.
About 2:45 a.m. Thursday Town of Niagara Police Officer Dobmeier heard the sound of exchanging gun fire coming from the area of the Power City Lodge on Delaware Avenue where there was a large party taking place.
Dobmeier said as he approached the scene he spotted a Cadillac SUV speeding away from the party. The vehicle was pursued north on Hyde Park Boulevard and eventually stopped briefly in the parking lot of a church in Lewiston where a man was “dumped” from the vehicle indicating he had been shot. The vehicle then sped away while officers began rendering aid to the victim.
The man was transported by Town of Lewiston Police to the Mount St. Mary’s emergency room where he was treated and then transported to ECMC for additional treatment of his non-life threatening injuries, the report said.
Initial investigation at the scene found that there was an apparent exchange of gunfire by multiple parties by multiple different firearms with more than 14 round casings of different caliber’s recovered.
Town Police were assisted in the investigation by Niagara Falls Police, Niagara County Sheriff’s Department, Lewiston Police Department and New York State Police.
