The owners of the Sunflowers of Sanborn report the popular attraction was damaged by people entering the business while it was closed due to weather on Saturday.
In a post on Facebook, Louise Brachmann said they were unable to open on Saturday due to the weather. “… when the grounds are unsafe, we have to close our gates for the safety of everyone in our fields,” she wrote.
Despite the closure, Brachmann said several people jumped the fence to get into the attraction, stole sunflowers and broke a chain at a parking lot exit. She said they had to call the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office to deal with trespassers.
“… we are deeply devastated that we had to experience such disrespect at our fields yesterday that we put our hearts and soul into to make it a great family attraction for everyone to enjoy,” she wrote.
