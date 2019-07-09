The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday morning accident involving a box truck crashing into a storage barn at Upper Mountain and Cambria roads.
The accident occurred about 9 a.m. Tuesday and sheriff’s investigators say the 2017 Freightliner box truck vehicle filled with ice was traveling north on Cambria Road before it drove the intersection at Lower Mountain Road and into the storage structure at 4153 Lower Mountain Road.
The driver, a 59-year-old Buffalo man, told deputies he was unable to stop the truck due to a brake malfunction.
The structure, described as the “Old Cambria Highway Garage” by Cambria Supervisor Wright Ellis, suffered extensive damage. Ellis who was at the crash scene Tuesday morning, said the structure was owned by the town and was being used as a storage facility.
The driver and a passenger, a 44-year-old Buffalo man, were both transported to DeGraff Memorial Hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries. Both men told deputies they were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
