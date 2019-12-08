Two adults and one child were rescued from a Willow Avenue fire early Sunday morning.
Niagara Falls firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Willow Avenue about 5 a.m. for a report of a fire with people trapped on the second floor apartments.
Prior to firefighter’s arrival, a man jumped from a second-story window while the two adults and the child were helped from the fire by arriving firefighters. All were taken to an unidentified hospital for evaluation.
Fire investigators said the fire was contained to a hallway that led to the upper apartments.
