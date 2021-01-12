A Niagara Falls man and women were taken into custody early Sunday morning following a 30-minute police chase through several local municipalities.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and reports from the scene, about 4:40 a.m., a deputy tried to stop an SUV on Tuscarora Road in the Town of Niagara which had twice failed to stop for New York State troopers. The SUV failed to stop again and led police on a pursuit through the LaSalle area of the Falls, over the Grand Island bridge and then back into the Falls.
Police used a spike strip to disable the vehicle in the Falls but it kept driving through the south end of the city, eventually stopping on the 1800 block of Pierce Avenue where the driver, Michael Quarcini Jr., 47, of the Falls and passenger Heather Moody, 31, of the Falls, were taken into custody.
Quarcini was charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving. He also had an active warrant out of the City of Tonawanda. He was remanded to Niagara County Jail.
Moody was held by Falls police on two warrants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.