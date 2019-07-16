Two Niagara Falls businesses were cited in the most recent round of tobacco compliance checks conducted by the Niagara County Department of Health and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
Between Jan. 1 and June 30, a total of 90 compliance checks were conducted. The following facilities were cited and fined for violations related to selling tobacco products to minors:
• Family Dollar 1628 Main St. Niagara Falls. It’s the business’ second violation.
• Walmart 1540 Military Road, Niagara Falls. It’s the store’s first violation.
Penalties are assessed for violations. Additionally, each facility is required to conduct employee training and educational programs, monitored by the Niagara County Department of Health. The Department would like to recognize the Niagara County Sheriff's Office for their outstanding efforts and assistance with this program.
Tobacco compliance checks have been conducted throughout Niagara County since July 1, 1999. Every facility that sells tobacco to the public receives a compliance check, including all vending machine operations. Under the supervision of an adult, compliance checks are conducted by 16- and 17-year-olds who attempt to purchase tobacco products without identification and while being truthful about their age.
