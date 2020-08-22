Niagara Falls police are investigating a shoot-out on the 3000 block of Highland Avenue early Saturday morning that left two with gunshot wounds.
An officer on patrol said he was in the 800 block of Cedar Avenue about 2:35 a.m. when he heard 10 to 15 gunshots to the north. A second officer also reported hearing the gunshots.
A short time later, a person with a gunshot wound arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. A short time later, a second person with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital. They were both reportedly transferred to Erie County Medical Center.
Officers got word that the shooting may have occurred in front of the “Red Room” on the 3000 block of Highland Avenue. As one officer made his way there down 11th Street, he said he encountered, “a significant amount of traffic” speeding south on 11th Street away from the location.
Arriving officers found two shell casings in front of 3031 Highland Ave. A search of the area turned up 25 to 30 additional shell casings of different sized ammunition that were scattered throughout the 3000 block. A Chevy Equinox was found to have been damaged in the shooting and was leaking a large amount of oil in the street.
Officers said they tried to obtain information on the incident from several people still in the area but none were willing to cooperate.
Police said that prior to the shooting there was a large gathering of people and vehicles in the area with vehicles lining the roadway.
