Niagara Falls police are investigating a one-car crash that saw a 2006 Toyota Scion tC roll down an embankment after driving off the road at 56th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard early Sunday morning.
Falls police said the car was heading west on Niagara Falls Boulevard about 12:55 a.m. when it crossed over the eastbound lane and rolled down an embankment, coming to rest against a building directly across from the AMR Ambulance office.
The car’s 18-year-old male driver and a 21-year-old male passenger in the rear seat were ejected from the vehicle. They were transported by AMR ambulances to Erie County Medical Center. City officials said the driver is in the trauma ICU with head and hip injuries. His condition is considered serious, but he is in stable condition. The rear seat passenger suffered from a fracture to his sternum and other non-life-threatening injuries. He was also listed in stable condition.
A 19-year-old passenger who was in the front passenger seat was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The Niagara Falls Crash Management Team is investigating the accident and charges are pending.
