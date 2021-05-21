Two people were injured Friday afternoon when a vehicle trying to pass several vehicles on Day Road in the Town of Lockport drove off the side of the road and rolled into a farmer’s field.
The accident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
An initial investigation showed that the 2019 Chevy was heading north on Day Road near Wheeler Road when it tried to pass several vehicles also traveling north. While trying to pass, the Chevy went off the west side of the road and into a ditch and then into a farmer’s field where it rolled over several times, coming to a rest in an upright position.
The vehicle’s driver was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance for what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was also taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight. Sheriff’s officials said they’re injuries were also not believed to be life threatening.
An investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office into the incident is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.