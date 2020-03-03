LEWISTON — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting incident in the town that left a burglary suspect dead and a Mount Hope Road homeowner hospitalized on Sunday.
Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti and Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte on Tuesday announced the arrests of Matthew M. Dubuc, 24, of Lewiston, and Michael S. Printup, 18, of Niagara Falls. Authorities said both men were charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree assault.
Authorities said Dubuc was remanded to Niagara County Jail following his arraignment. Printup was arraigned and bail was set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 property.
Investigators from several local police agencies were called early Sunday about a shootout on the Tuscarora Indian Reservation. The incident occurred about 4:50 a.m. on Mount Hope Road and involved three armed intruders entering the home. Police said the homeowner was injured during the shooting and the suspects fled the area in a vehicle.
Previte said an arriving Lewiston police officer and a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy performed “probably life-saving first aid” on the homeowner until he could be stabilized and sent to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.
Filicetti said another deputy in the area spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and gave chase.
After a lengthy pursuit involving several sheriff’s deputies, Filicetti said the vehicle was stopped on Lockport Road in Wheatfield. Three suspects were taken into custody. A fourth man was found critically injured in the vehicle, police said.
The sheriff's office and the Town of Lewiston Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident.
