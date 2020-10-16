Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to reports of a burglary in progress at Niagara County Community College in Cambria at 4:31 a.m. Wednesday morning came upon a U-Haul with two occupants in the area of Ridge and Townline roads.
Jonathan A. Ciccarelli, 48, of 3550 North Ave., Niagara Falls, and Christina M. Kluge, 30, 6920 Townline Road, North Tonawanda, were separated by two deputies and questioned. Kluge, according to the deputy, said Ciccarelli had used tools to try to break into a storage unit at NCCC. One such tool was observed on the dashboard of the vehicle by the deputy, which gave the deputies reason to believe they could search the vehicle. They said they located a set of snips.
Ciccarelli was found to have two warrants out of Niagara Falls and one issued by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a suspended license.
At the storage unit on NCCC property, NCSO deputy also reported a broken lock and damage but nothing taken from the unit.
Kluge was charged with trespassing. Ciccarelli was charged with trespassing, and a felony charge of third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and aggravated unlicensed operation, according to the report.
