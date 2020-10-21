LOCKPORT — Two youths, 16- and 17-years-old, have been charged with intentional homicide and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with Saturday’s shooting death of Cheyenne Farewell in Lockport.
“This is still an ongoing investigation and more charges are pending,” Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference announcing the arrest.
Farewell died early Saturday morning after a shooting incident at a Halloween party on South Niagara Street.
Abbott it is still an active investigation and his the department is still looking for any information from the public related to Saturday’s shooting.
The youths were arrested Tuesday night. Due to their ages, they were not identified on Wednesday.
According to Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said the youths will be charged in youth court because of ‘Raise the Age’ laws, but it could move to criminal court.
