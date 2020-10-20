Falls police are investigating an early Monday morning break-in at the Hyde Park Ice Pavilion.
Staff at the facility reported that about 3:45 a.m. Monday, three men broke into the Falls facility and tried, to break into a safe in a storage room.
Video of the entire incident was shown to officers and they said it showed three men using various rink tools, including an ice scrapper and a pair of bolt cutters. When the three men couldn’t get the safe open, they tried to take the whole safe, but that was also unsuccessful.
After noticing the security cameras and rifling through drawers in an office, the three men left the rink the same way they entered.
Crime Scene Detectives were sent to the rink to collect evidence and get copies of the security footage.
Staff said nothing appeared missing, at the time of the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.