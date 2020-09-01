A Newfane man racked up multiple criminal charges in the city Monday, after refusing to leave a Locust Street convenience store where he was not wanted.
Matthew T. Rongo, 28, of 3160 Coomer Road, was charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal tampering, second-degree obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and trespassing after Lockport Police responded to a complaint about a trespasser at Convenient One Stop shortly before 5 p.m.
In the parking lot at the store, Rongo told an officer that the store owner didn't want him there because he was drinking a beer. When the officer informed Rongo that he had to go or be charged with trespassing, Rongo refused and became argumentative. According to the arrest report, when the officer attempted to place Rongo in custody, Rongo pulled away, and as he was handcuffed he coughed on the officer and said, "I got covid."
Once in the back seat of the patrol vehicle, Rongo began kicking the front seat and caused the vehicle to rock. Rongo was pepper-sprayed by the officer after he refused to stop, the report said.
Rongo also spit on the officer and was fitted with a “spit sock,” which Rongo got out of and tried spitting on the officer again. The spit sock was placed back on Rongo, the report said.
Rongo made threats against the police and their families and was uncooperative during the booking process, the report said. Once fingerprinted, he was released with an appearance ticket and his vehicle was towed.
