A Lockport man was in critical condition Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle as he tried to cross South Transit Road.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Glenn T. Butler, 37, was struck by a southbound vehicle on South Transit near Valu Home Center and thrown onto the median about 8:40 p.m. Monday. Butler was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital for treatment and, as of mid Tuesday, he had been transferred to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.
The vehicle driver was not injured, the sheriff's office said. Investigation of the incident continued Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.