A Niagara Falls man is facing a variety of charges after leading Lockport Police on a brief vehicle chase early Sept. 5. His two passengers were hit with a weapon charge.
Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign at Niagara and Hawley streets at 12:56 a.m. As passenger Robert L. Gallon Jr., 28, 323 Michigan St., Lockport, was questioned outside the vehicle, LPD said the driver, Jared M. Lewis, 27, of 932 Ontario St., Niagara Falls, sped away from the scene and ended up crashing through two fences on Willow Street.
After hitting the fences, Lewis and his other passenger, Alisjah M. Palmer, 20, of 551 19th St., Niagara Falls, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Palmer was apprehended after being told to hit the ground and Lewis ran through a field before stopping, LPD said.
Inside the vehicle, which came to a stop on the 200 block of Willow Street, a handgun was found on the back seat. The passengers, Gallon and Palmer, were charged with fourth-degree possession of a firearm and were ticketed, LPD said.
Lewis was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree obstruction of justice, third-degree fleeing from police in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, reckless driving and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was kept in custody pending arraignment.
