Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.