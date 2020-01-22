NORTH TONAWANDA — More than four months after a home invasion-style robbery at an apartment in the 400 block of North Avenue, members of the Niagara County Drug Task Force have announced an arrest — the victim of the crime.
The law enforcement agents have charged Kiel Davignon, 23, the resident of the apartment, with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Davignon is scheduled to appear in North Tonawanda City Court on Feb. 3 to be arraigned on the charge.
Prior to Wednesday's announcement, North Tonawanda Police have been tight-lipped about the Aug. 27. incident.
No reports on the incident have been made public. NT Detective Capt. Thomas Krantz has only confirmed that the incident was a home invasion and that the resident of the home was the target of the robbers.
Lumber City police had also denied a Freedom of Information Law request, filed by the Gazette, demanding copies of primary and supplemental police incident reports connected to the incident. Such reports are regularly and routinely provided to reporters and state courts have repeatedly held that those reports are public records and subject to disclosure under the law.
Despite a lack official information from the NT Police Department, a Niagara County Fire Wire recording of the dispatch channel used by law enforcement during the incident revealed other details about the crime.
In the recording, the resident of 417 North Ave. told police that two individuals, described as a black male and a white male, entered his home. The black male allegedly brandished a handgun and the victim told police the suspects restrained him with zip ties and put a bag over his head.
