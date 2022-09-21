A Lockport man is accused of slashing another man with a knife in the Pine Street and La Grange Avenue area Tuesday morning.
According to Lockport police, the victim said Pedro J. Garcia, 32, 565 Walnut St., pulled out a black pocket knife with a 5.5-inch blade as he yelled at him Tuesday morning as he was walking on Pine Street.
The victim said he knew Garcia from previous incidents.
Police said Garcia jabbed at the victim with the knife, but only made contact with the victim’s hand, who raised it while getting out of the way. The blade subsequently struck the victim’s hand and cut him as he started to run.
LPD said Garcia initially chased the victim but lost him. The victim reached the Lockport Police Department at approximately 6:30 a.m. and reported the crime.
At 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Garcia was found on La Grange Avenue and taken into custody. Garcia is facing assault and menacing charges. He was held for arraignment in city court at 1:30 p.m. and qualified for bail of $5,000 cash, $5,000 insurance and $50,000 partially secured. He was transported to Niagara County Jail.
The victim has also asked for a full-stay away order of protection from Garcia.
Garcia is set to appear in city court today.
