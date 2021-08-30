The identity of the pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on Slayton Settlement Road has been released by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
Osmer Perez-Joaquin, 26, of Mexico, was pronounced dead at the scene after deputies responded to multiple 911 calls late night Saturday that a pedestrian had been struck.
Currently the case is under investigation by the NCSO Accident Investigation unit and criminal investigation bureau.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation. Initial information revealed that the vehicle involved was traveling westbound when Perez-Joaquin entered into the path of the oncoming vehicle.
