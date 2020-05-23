Niagara Falls police officers were twice called to the emergency room of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Friday night/Saturday morning to deal with uncooperative victims of assaults.
About 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the ER where a 17-year-old teen was being treated for two stab wounds. As officers tried to question the teen about the incident, he stated, “I forgot everything so don’t even ask me. I don’t know what time it went down, where I was, who did it or what was used.”
The teen was suffering from stab wounds to his right forearm and right bicep.
The officer said he took photos of the wounds and asked one final time about the incident to which the teen replied, “Save your breath ‘cause I don’t know and I don’t wanna press charges.”
About 12:15 a.m. Saturday, officers were again called to the Memorial ER where a 35-year-old Falls man was being treated for “significant” facial injuries.
The man had a large goose egg and laceration above his left eye which was bleeding heavily. Officers said the man initially seemed confused and said he had been assaulted “in the hood” but couldn’t provide any details.
While police were talking to the man, he stated, “You know what? We are done here.” He refused to provide any information, said he’d take care of the injuries himself, got out of the hospital bed, grabbed his jacket and left the hospital without being treated.
