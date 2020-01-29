LOCKPORT — The indictment against a Falls man charged with kidnapping, raping and repeatedly stabbing a Falls woman at his home last year will be dismissed because the victim in the case has died.
Assistant Niagara County District Attorney Lisa Baehre told Judge Sara Sheldon, during a hearing Wednesday afternoon, that prosecutors cannot move forward with their case against Eduardo E. Rodriguez without the testimony of the victim. She told the judge the victim, a 28-year-old Falls woman, passed away over the weekend.
Baehre did not say, on the record, what caused the woman's death.
Rodriguez, who was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree kidnapping, had been held without bail since his arrest. He was released from custody after the hearing.
Investigators said Rodriguez held the victim against her will at his home and raped her in his bedroom. When the woman tried to escape through a back door, detectives said Rodriguez stabbed her multiple times in the face, back and side.
He then left her in the basement of the home.
While she was in the basement, detectives said the woman found a ladder, was able to prop it against a window sill and broke the glass in the window. She then climbed trough the broken window to escape.
Once the victim was out of the basement, she was able to walk to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, which was just across the street from Rodriguez's home. The woman collapsed in the lobby of the medical center's emergency room and police were called.
"I am convinced that if this crime had taken place at any other location in the city, this victim would have died," Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division Detective Capt. Kelly Rizzo said shortly after Rodriguez's arrest.
While Rodriguez has been released from custody, prosecutors have said that he could face sex crime counts linked to a 2014 rape.
Prosecutors previously told Sheldon that a "CODIS hit" has matched DNA taken from Rodriguez to a previously unknown suspect in a 2014 Falls rape case. Bearhe said as a result of that "hit," Falls police have opened a "new investigation" of Rodriguez.
CODIS stands for the Combined DNA Index System, a national DNA database created and maintained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. CODIS consists of information from local DNA Index Systems, state DNA Index Systems and the national DNA Index System which allows police agencies to compare DNA information with one another.
A DNA sample was taken from Rodriguez's in connection with the Feb, 23 attack on the deceased victim, in his 10th Street home, That sample matched a DNA sample in the CODIS database that was recovered from an unknown suspect in the 2014 rape.
