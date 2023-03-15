Two "wanted subjects" were taken into custody by the New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit at a Royal Parkway South residence late last week.
Dwight R. Williams, 44, and Dillon S. Smith, 31, both of Lockport, were located at the residence on March 10 based on information developed by the Community Stabilization Unit a day earlier. They were taken away in handcuffs, outstanding warrants for their arrest having been executed.
Williams was wanted in three cases: a Drug Task Force warrant charging possession and sale of controlled substances, a bench warrant from the Town of Murray (Orleans County) for criminal impersonation and criminal contempt, and a warrant from the Town of Royalton charging reckless endangerment and several vehicle and traffic law infractions.
At the time of his arrest, Williams had a loaded pistol, and was charged with criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction.
According to New York State Police, Smith was the subject of seven outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest. Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti was able to identify two of them: a driving while intoxicated charge in the Town of Lockport and a reckless endangerment charge in the City of Lockport.
As of Wednesday, both Williams and Smith remained in custody at the Niagara County Jail. Smith was held in lieu of $20,000 bail on the DWI charge. Williams was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.