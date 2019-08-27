A Wheatfield man was caught redhanded late Aug. 23 burglarizing a pharmacy on Niagara Falls Boulevard, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Tony Avino, 39, was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and resisting arrest.
Sheriff's Office investigators reported that upon interviewing Avino, they learned he had burglarized the same pharmacy on June 16. Avino was additionally charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal mischief in connection with that incident.
The pharmacy owner learned of the burglary in progress Aug. 23 after viewing security camera footage remotely, according to the sheriff's office. A contractor working on a nearby building also reportedly alerted deputies to the incident.
Avino was arraigned by Wheatfield Justice Gary Strenkoski, who set his bail at $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond and set a Tuesday return court date.
