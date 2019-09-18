Jeremy C. Kaufman of Wilson admitted to burglary Wednesday for committing credit card fraud in a Tops Markets location that he was banned from.
Kaufman, 27, of Maple Road, stole a woman's credit card and rang up $1,316 in purchases at Walmart and the Tops at 3949 Lockport-Olcott Road on Dec. 15, 2018, according to Assistant District Attorney John Philips. Kaufman accepted a pre-indictment plea offer Wednesday to attempted third-degree burglary.
State criminal law defines burglary as entering or remaining in a building unlawfully with the intent to commit a crime, and because Kaufman had been banned from the grocery store, he was trespassing Dec. 15, 2018.
At the time of the offense, Kaufman was in a diversion program for an Aug. 29, 2018 conviction of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property; he has since been removed from the program. Kaufman stole a credit card from a Lockport man he had been living with and made $538 in fraudulent purchases from Walmart, as well as several smaller purchases at other stores, Philips said.
Kaufman could face up to four years in prison on each conviction when he returns before Sheldon Oct. 30 for sentencing. Sheldon would not commit to defense attorney Alan Roscetti's request for concurrent sentencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.