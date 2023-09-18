BUFFALO — A Wilson man pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges that could bring a maximum penalty of life in prison, the US Attorney's Office announced Monday.
Kevin S. Wise Jr., 33, pleaded guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, being a user of a controlled substance in possession of firearms, and being a felon in possession of firearms.
According to the US Attorney's Office, following Wise's September 2020 arrest on two counts of aggravated harassment, a warranted search of Wise's two residences on Youngstown Road turned up 23 firearms, more than 18,000 rounds of ammunition, approximately 374 grams of marijuana, a quantity of MDA, psilocybin mushrooms, two digital scales and about $2,700 cash. Investigators also discovered 11 marijuana plants and multiple trail cameras positions throughout the back yard, woods and location of the plants. Wise admitted that, at the time he possessed the firearms, he was an "unlawful" user of marijuana and methamphetamine, the US Attorney's Office said.
Because Wise was convicted of a felony in Niagara County, in October 2014, he was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Another warranted search of one of Wise's residences, in August 2022, while Wise was on federal pre-trial release, turned up seven firearms, almost 3,700 rounds of ammunition, numerous firearms parts and accessories, drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana and THC products, the US Attorney's Office said.
Wise's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13. His prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation which, the US Attorney's Office said, "identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach." Investigating agencies included the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and Homeland Security Investigations.
