A woman angry over not receiving a free glass of water at a Pine Avenue fast food business destroyed a cookie display Saturday afternoon.
A manager of the business said the incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The woman became belligerent with staff after she was refused free water and pushed a $300 glass cookie display off the counter, shattering it.
The manager said the woman then grabbed at a computer monitor on the counter but he stopped her from throwing that on the floor as well.
He said the heavyset woman then got onto a fully dressed motorcycle and fled the scene.
Surveillance images of the woman were provided to police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.