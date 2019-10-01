A 19-year-old Amherst woman has been charged for trying to take a driver's license test for her mother in Lockport.
Thu T. Le, 19, 101 Margaret Road, was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation and falsifying/altering record of exams Sept. 25, after a 10 a.m. traffic stop on Hawley Street.
Police responded to a report from the North Tonawanda DMV office indicating a woman might be trying to take another woman's road test for her.
The DMV tester was notified and Le answered incorrectly when asked about the height and birth year listed on the driver's permit ther she had presented to the tester. The picture on the permit also did not match what she looked like.
Le was trying to take the driver's license test for her mother, who had failed the test five times, according to Lockport Police Department.
Le was released on recognizance.
