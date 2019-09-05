A 22-year-old Lockport woman has been charged with possessing a stolen firearm.
Christine M. Deline Westmorland, 22, 4160 Church Road, was charged on Sept. 1 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. A Niagara County Sheriff's deputy went to Westmorland's residence in response to a report of a recovered duffle bag that contained a shotgun, and upon locating the serial number, the deputy ran the number through a data base that indicated the gun was reported stolen in Niagara Falls. Westmorland was asked how she got the weapon and refused to tell the deputy.
Westmorland was detained in lieu of $1,500 police bail.
