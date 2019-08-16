The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a dead body found in a pickup truck outside the Tops Market in Wrights Corners on Friday morning.
Sheriff James Voutour said his office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Friday from a woman reporting an unresponsive male in the back of her pickup truck.
"She had no idea who it was," Voutour said.
The sheriff said the woman, a resident of Wayne County, was traveling to Niagara County to go camping and she stopped to get groceries at the Tops. When she went to put the groceries away, she noticed the unresponsive male's body.
It is unclear when the body got into her vehicle, Voutour noted.
NCSO deputies and members of Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company responded to the incident. His office is currently working with officials in Orleans, Monroe and Wayne counties to investigate the incident.
The first step in the investigation, which Voutour noted is just at the beginning, is for them to identify the male.
He did not have a license on him, but Voutour said they did get fingerprints off the body and the fingerprints will be run through the system. His body also has been sent to ECMC for an autospy.
Voutour said currently they don't know if his death was accidental or intentional.
The male is described as in his 40s or 50s, 5-feet-8 with dark hair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.