The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a head-on crash involving two vehicles that occurred about 4:50 p.m. Thursday on Ridge Road in Newfane.
An initial investigation revealed that a 25-year-old Town of Newfane driving east crossed over the center line and struck a westbound vehicle being driven by a 45-year-old City of Lockport woman.
Both the driver and the passenger in the westbound vehicle had to be extracted. The driver was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance and was listed in stable condition. The passenger, a 48-year-old woman from the City of Lockport, was transported to ECMC by Mercy Flight and is in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to ECMC by ambulance and was listed in stable condition.
The accident is currently being investigated by the Accident Investigation Unit at the Sheriff's Office.
