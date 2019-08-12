NIAGARA FALLS — Falls Police Traffic Division Crash Management Unit investigators are probing a mid-day Monday accident that left an 86-year-old woman in serious condition.
Investigators said a 75-year-old man was making a left hand turn from Grand Avenue onto Hyde Park Boulevard at about 11:35 a.m. Monday. As the driver made the turn, an 86-year-old woman, riding on a bike on the sidewalk in front of Hyde Park turned onto a curb cut in an apparent attempt to cross Hyde Park Boulevard just before Grand Avenue.
The car collided with the bike, throwing the woman to the pavement.
The woman was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo were she was initially listed in serious condition.
The car was impounded by police for a mechanical inspection. The driver of the vehicle has not currently been charged with any violations.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
