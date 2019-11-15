BUFFALO — Heather Jenkins, 46, of the Town of Tonawanda, has been sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski to five years’ probation over the argument for state prison presented by the office of Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.
The defendant admitted that between Feb. 25 and March 11 she aided her husband in forcibly stealing property from three gas station convenience stores in Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda.
Jenkins pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree robbery, class D felonies on Aug. 7.
Her husband and co-defendant Justin Jenkins, 46, of the Town of Tonawanda, admitted to forcibly stealing property from six gas station convenience stores in Amherst, Kenmore and the Town of Tonawanda by displaying a BB gun. He pleaded guilty to six counts of second-degree robbery in May. He was sentenced on Oct. 17 to 20 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.
Flynn commended the Town of Tonawanda Police Department, including Detectives Thomas Falsone and Jeffrey Campanella who arrested both defendants. The DA also recognizes Detective Alan Fell from the Kenmore Police Department and Detectives Dan Quinlin and Thomas Thielman from the Amherst Police Department for their work in the investigation.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Rachel L. Newton of the DA’s Felony Trials Bureau.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.