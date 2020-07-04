NIAGARA FALLS — A 27-year-old woman was killed and three other people were injured after a car crashed into a home on Hyde Park Boulevard early Saturday morning.
Niagara Falls police said a 2009 Dodge Avenger was driving west on Porter Road just after 4 a.m. Saturday when it continued straight across Hyde Park Boulevard and struck the porch of a residence in the 2000 block of Hyde Park Boulevard.
All four of the vehicle’s occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Niagara Falls Fire Department.
The 27-year-old woman, a rear seat passenger, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.
The driver, a 24-year-old city woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.
Two other female passengers were also taken to ECMC and are in stable condition.
The Niagara Falls Crash Management team is investigating and charges are pending.
