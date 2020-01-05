The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident involving a pedestrian hit by two different vehicles on Robinson Road near Snyder Road.
Sheriff’s deputies said it appeared a female pedestrian was trying to cross Robinson Road about 5:15 p.m. Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a Lockport man that was heading east. The female hit the windshield of the vehicle and then rolled into the westbound lane of traffic and was hit by another vehicle driven by a Grand Island woman that was traveling west.
The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight.
An investigation is continuing by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit.
