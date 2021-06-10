NIAGARA FALLS — A 30-year-old woman who drove into a city fire truck on Tuesday afternoon is facing several charges, including impaired driving with a child in the vehicle.
Amber L. Ruffes, 30, 9815 Niagara Falls Blvd., Apt. 17, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, first-degree driving while impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, following too closely, refusal to take a breath test, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child. She also was cited for failure to provide a car seat for a 5-year-old back-seat passenger.
The accident occurred about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 600 block of 10th Street. Firefighters on Niagara Falls Fire Truck 1 told police they were stopped at the light at 10th and Pine when the truck was rear-ended.
Ruffes told police that her brakes failed while she was approaching a stop sign. Officers noticed several signs of impairment while speaking with her. Once informed that she was under arrest, Ruffes resisted being taken into custody, police said. Ruffes eventually tripped over her own feet and struck her face on the pavement before she was handcuffed.
Ruffles was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment of her wound and for blood testing. While there, police said, Ruffes exhibited signs of a drug overdose. Hospital staff treated Ruffe with Narcan, to which she had a positive reaction, indicating she was affected by opiates.
Child Protective Services was notified of the incident, police said.
