New York State Police say a North Tonawanda woman was killed in a one-car crash on the southbound I-190 at the Buffalo Avenue overpass early Thursday morning.
Troopers said about 3 a.m. Thursday the driver of a 2003 Jeep Wrangler tried to avoid two loose dogs on the thruway, struck both and overturned.
Georgette M. Potter, 46, of North Tonawanda, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by a Niagara County coroner. Troopers noted she was sitting on the buckled seat belt at the time of the crash.
The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, state Department of Transportation and the Niagara Falls Fire Department assisted in the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.