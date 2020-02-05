A 69-year-old Lockport man was the victim of a fatal Tuesday accident on Dysinger Road.
At 6:11 p.m. Tuesday, Frederick Bishop, 69, of Dysinger Road, was crossing Dysinger Road and was struck by Matthew Steinman, 45, of Lockport.
First responders including deputies and emergency medical personnel administered first aid but Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary investigation showed the vehicle was traveling west on Dysinger.
Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti said the investigation is still ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.