NIAGARA FALLS — Officials say they have yanked the permit for a youth football league to stage games in Hyde Park after a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon.
At the end of a game between the Cataract City Youth Sports Association (CCYSA) Hurricanes and the West Side Bulls, from Buffalo, around 4 p.m., witnesses told police an adult female associated with the out-of-town team struck a 12-year-old member of the Niagara Falls team.
As adults affiliated with both teams began to confront each other, an unidentified Hispanic male got out of a white Honda and took a handgun out of the fanny pack he was wearing. Witnesses said the suspect fired five shots into the air before getting into a black Jeep Compass and driving away from the scene.
No one was injured in the incident.
Police officers who responded to the scene were unable to locate the suspect. They did recover five shell casings from the area where the suspect fired from.
One witness was able to capture some of the confrontation on a cell phone video. Police said adults affiliated with the Buffalo youth team were uncooperative with their investigation.
Public Works Director John Caso said the CCYSA has been practicing in Hyde Park since late August and playing games since September. The games, which are played behind center field at Sal Maglie Stadium, have reportedly been relatively trouble-free.
But Caso said Sunday’s incident was a cause for concern.
“I can understand a push or shove during a game,” he said. “But I got a real problem when a handgun is pulled out and shooting shots in the air. That concerns me.”
Caso said he consulted with City Administrator Nick Melson and the decision was made to pull the permits for the organization’s remaining football games.
Melson said City Council Members Ezra Scott and Kenny Tompkins reached out to him about the decision and he told them the city would try to help the league find another place to play.
Herman Wooten, the president of the CCYSA, told police that three altercations took place. One involved youth players at the end of the game and that was followed by a confrontation among adults. The final incident involved the woman punching a player and then the gunfire.
Wooten told police he believed the shooter “fired to break up the confrontation.”
