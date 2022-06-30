FILE - An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, on Feb. 17, 2022. Europe is poised to take the global lead in regulating the freewheeling cryptocurrency industry at a time when prices have plunged, wiping out fortunes, fueling skepticism and sparking calls for tighter scrutiny. European Union negotiators were set to hold talks on Thursday, June 30, 2022, to hammer out the final details in the bloc's sweeping package of crypto rules. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)