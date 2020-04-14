ALBANY — Tensions between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the White House eased Tuesday, with President Donald Trump saying he is planning to allow the governors of all 50 states to implement "a very powerful" reopening plan for businesses.
Cuomo, in Albany earlier, declared he would prefer to work in harmony with Trump than bicker with him while the nation struggles with the public health calamity triggered by the COVID-19 virus.
“This is no time for politics, and it’s no time to fight," Cuomo, a Democrat, said. "I put my hand out in total partnership with the president. If he wants a fight, he’s not going to get it from me."
Assertions by Cuomo and numerous other governors that they are constitutionally empowered to chart their own destinies when it comes to reopening had provoked a sharp response from Trump Monday night and again Tuesday morning.
Trump indicated such actions amounted to defiance of his presidential authority, likening the expressions of gubernatorial independence to the film "Mutiny on the Bounty."
But he softened his tone at a White House news conference later. "I will be speaking to all 50 governors very shortly, and I will then be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening and a very powerful reopening plan of their state in a time and a manner as most appropriate," he said
Cuomo has had an off-again, on-again relationship with Trump, a native New Yorker, over the past six weeks, often using his access to the White House to request help with the medical response to the contagion. New York has seen the highest number of infections and deaths in the nation during the pandemic.
The governor, before insisting he was in no mood to argue with Trump, landed a jab earlier in the day, saying, "We don't have a king" in response to Trump's claim that he has full authority over the handling of the pandemic reopening strategy.
New York's shutdown of non-essential businesses is slated to conclude April 29, though Cuomo has the power to extend that period.
The latest COVID-19 data released by the state indicates 18,697 New Yorkers are being treated in hospitals, a drop of 128 from one day earlier, with 4,414 patients on ventilators.
A total of 202,208 persons statewide have tested positive for the virus.
Cuomo said the data shows about 80 percent of the patients who are put on ventilators die from the virus.
The state said 10,834 New Yorkers have died from the virus.
But the actual death toll is expected to be far higher, with the New York Times reporting that New York City officials are now including an additional 3,700 fatalities involving people suspected of being infected but had not tested positive before they died.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
