Cuomo emerges as Democratic counter to Trump virus response

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy...showers and thundershowers in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.