A specialized New York State Department of Health "SWAT" team is heading to Western New York in response to concerns about the continued rise of positive COVID-19 cases.
During a briefing on Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the decision while noting, once again, that Western New York remains under a "caution flag" where the spread of the virus is concerned.
The region's positivity rate moved up to 2% on Thursday, according to Cuomo. The region's rate has been fluctuating between 1% and 1% percent in recent days while the state average has continued to remain below 1%.
As part of the state's enhanced response, additional testing sites will be added in the region, including one in Lockport, one in Niagara Falls and three in Buffalo.
