Restaurants in Niagara County and across Western New York have been given permission by Albany to resume offering outdoor dining options to customers starting Thursday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that all regions currently in phase 2 of reopening will be allowed to provide outside service to customers, all of whom will be required to wear masks when not seated and sit at tables that are at least 6 feet apart. Restaurant staff workers must also wear face coverings under the rules.
The guidelines represent a change from an earlier verion that suggested restaurant reopenings would not begin until a region entered phase three of the state's phased reopening plan.
"Good News! Restaurants in the seven regions that have already entered phase two can reopen for outdoor dining beginning tomorrow," Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Tweet following the governor's announcement.
