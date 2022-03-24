The Dale Association unveiled a memorial plaque on Wednesday in honor of Marilyn Harris, a former employee, volunteer and long-time member of the organization who passed away last year. The memorial event was attended by her daughter Elizabeth McAllister, as well as many of Harris’ friends from the Dale Association.
“Marilyn was always a teacher,” said McAllister. “She always had a quilt or something in her hand. She was incredibly creative, loving, and giving.”
When Harris retired from her job at the Dale Association in 2003, she kept volunteering. The memorial event particularly credited her involvement with the quilting group, which Harris helped found in 1992. The plaque is displayed outside the quilting room.
“She was always looking for projects to do in the community,” said Dale Association Director Gretchen Doty. “They’ve had multiple projects where they’ve sent items overseas. They were always making items with fabrics to send to local nursing homes. She was very community oriented.”
The Dale Association quilting group also displayed drawstring bags made from some of Harris’ leftover fabrics during the event. The bags will be stocked with toiletries, and will then be given to domestic abuse survivors by the Family Justice Center in Harris’ honor. Next week, the quilting group will be making pillowcases for the Family Justice Center as well.
The assembled guests at the memorial event felt that they were lucky to have had a chance to have known Harris, and that the Dale Association was privileged to have her company.
“I think this is tremendous,” said McAllister. “It’s such an honor. This center meant so much to her, and it’s just really lovely that it will continue on.”
