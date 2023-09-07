The state Department of Motor Vehicles has proposed a series of regulatory amendments aimed at more quickly yanking the licenses of dangerous drivers.
“The message is simple: If your actions behind the wheel put others in danger, you don’t belong in the driver’s seat. That’s why we are proposing significant and aggressive actions to protect other drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists, pedestrians and children. Everyone deserves to feel safe regardless of how they choose to commute or enjoy our roads,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV commissioner and chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
The changes are proposed in response to Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State call to get high-risk drivers off the road.
A written statement from the DMV highlights the proposed changes, which would:
— increase the number of points associated with dangerous driving. DMV assigns points for certain traffic violations and would add point values to violations that currently have none, including: alcohol- or drug-related convictions, driving without a license, any violation involving speeding in a work zone, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, and striking a bridge. In addition, DMV would increase the point value for certain violations such as passing a stopped school bus.
— decrease the threshold at which dangerous drivers are disqualified from holding a license. Currently, if a licensed driver accumulates 11 points in an 18-month period, their driver license may be suspended. DMV is proposing to extend the time frame for administrative action to 24 months, and change the point system that’s used to evaluate requests for re-licensure after conviction of multiple reckless driving and similar violations. Further, the agency would consider a relicensing applicant’s driving history going back four years from the date of their application. Presently the look-back period is three years.
— reduce the number of alcohol- or drug-related driving convictions or incidents that would result in permanent denial of re-licensure, to four convictions from the current five, and allow for permanent license revocation after three alcohol- or drug-related driving convictions plus one or more other serious driving offenses.
— empower the DMV to deny an application for re-licensure for two years if the applicant has three alcohol- or drug-related driving convictions and no serious driving offense. Others who meet the same criteria but have a current license revocation for an alcohol- or drug-related conviction would face a five-year revocation.
All proposed changes can be reviewed in the New York State Register.
