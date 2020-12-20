Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Rain or snow showers this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Rain or snow showers this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.