Debate begins for who's first in line for COVID-19 vaccine

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Windy this evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Windy this evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.